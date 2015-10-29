Water restored to 120 Southampton homes hit by burst water main

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption The burst pipe flooded Brownhill Way

Water has been restored to about 120 homes that were affected by a burst water main in Southampton.

Southern Water said Brownhill Way, where the fault happened, had now reopened after it flooded between the M271 and the A3057.

The company said homes were left without water or with low pressure because of the burst main.

It said one hotel was still being affected and was being supplied with water by a tanker.

A spokesman said there had been reports of water discolouration by customers, but this was not uncommon.

"This is caused by harmless iron oxide deposits which collect on the inside of water mains and are stirred up during a disruption.

"If affected, customers are advised to run their taps for a couple of minutes and the water, which is safe to drink, should run clear," he said.