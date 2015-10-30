New Forest average speed camera scheme considered

Image copyright Peter Trimming Image caption The Verderers are already paying 80% of the cost towards a mobile speed camera

Average speed cameras are among options being explored to reduce the number of animal road deaths in the New Forest.

In 2014, 68 animals died in crashes in the national park and, while the number is falling, accident hotspots remain.

A Hampshire County Council report said a trial average speed zone would be discussed with police, but there was currently no funding for the scheme.

Other measures include the roll-out of signs with seasonal changing slogans and wild pony road markings.

According to the report being considered by councillors, an average speed check system would cost in the region of £100,000 with £40,000 for each additional unit.

It said Hampshire Constabulary warned the scheme was cost-prohibitive and needed a 3G mobile signal and electrical supply to function - a potential problem in the heart of the forest.

But the report said the scheme remained an "aspiration" for the council.

'Spend wisely'

The authority's Economy, Transport and Environment Select Committee is meeting to discuss the plans.

Committee member and Conservative county councillor for Ringwood, Steve Rippon-Swayne, said: "It's difficult to tell exactly what more could be done [to cut animal deaths] - anything which involves enforcing speed costs money and a lot of it.

"Money is being withdrawn by government so we have to spend wisely."

The council said clusters of casualties involving ponies, cattle and other livestock occurred on three main routes - the B3078 Cadnam to Godshill, the B3054 Hatchet Pond to Portmore and the B3056 Beaulieu to Lyndhurst.

The Verderers - who administer the forest - are already paying 80% of the cost towards a mobile speed camera at high-risk sites.

The Hampshire County Council report said pinchpoints introduced in Brockenhurst were unlikely to be rolled out across the national park and lowering the speed limit to 30mph had also been ruled out.