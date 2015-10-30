Volotea airline introduces UK route from Southampton

Image copyright Volotea Image caption The new route will carry about 10,000 passengers a year

European budget airline Volotea will begin operating in the UK from summer 2016.

The company, which already operates across Europe, will fly twice weekly between Southampton and Majorca.

The airport said FlyBe, which has its base in Southampton, was yet to confirm whether its seasonal service to the island would resume next summer.

Volotea will become the sixth airline to offer scheduled flights from Southampton.

More than 1.8 million people use the Southampton Airport each year. The new route will carry about 10,000 passengers a year.

Southampton Airport