Arrest over knife threat in Portsmouth shop
- 31 October 2015
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
A man has been arrested on suspicion of making threats armed with a knife at a shop in Portsmouth.
Armed police surrounded the Virgin Media shop off Commercial Road shortly after 12:00 GMT.
Officers evacuated neighbouring shops and sealed off an area while specialist police negotiators spoke to the man inside the store.
The force said there were no reports of injuries, and there was no-one else involved in the incident.