Damien Nettles: Missing teenager file 'to remain open'

Image copyright Other Image caption Damien Nettles was last seen on CCTV in Yorkie's fish and chip shop off Cowes High Street

Police investigating the disappearance of a teenager on the Isle of Wight 19 years ago say the case will remain open.

Damien Nettles vanished, aged 16, after a night out with friends in Cowes on 2 November 1996.

His body has never been found but Hampshire Constabulary says it cannot rule out murder or foul play.

The force said 30 responses received following an offer of a £20,000 reward failed to produce any new leads.

Renewing their appeal on the anniversary of his disappearance, police said 1,134 people had so far been involved in the investigation - either as investigators, witnesses or people of interest - and 357 witness statements had been taken.

Last year, friends of the teenager began digging at locations at Gurnard and Parkhurst Forest after tip-offs, one of them from a clairvoyant, were dismissed by detectives.

The last confirmed sighting of Damien was on CCTV in Yorkie's fish and chip shop off Cowes High Street at 23:35 GMT.

He was also positively identified by his family from CCTV of Cowes High Street at 00:02 on Sunday 3 November 1996 where he was seen walking to a bus stop and then back along the High Street eating his chips.

In 2011, detectives arrested eight people on suspicion of murder but they were all later released without charge.