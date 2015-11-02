Motorcyclist dies in Basingstoke road crash
- 2 November 2015
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Basingstoke.
The man, is his 20s, died in the collision between his bike and a white Nissan just after 14:20 GMT on Sunday at the junction between Oakridge Road and Sherborne Road.
The two people travelling in the car were uninjured.
Road closures were in place until Sunday evening with traffic diverted. Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses.