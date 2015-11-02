Seaview Wildlife Encounter on Isle of Wight closes to public

Image copyright Seaview Widlife Encounter Image caption The wildlife park offered encounters with the animals where visitors could interact directly with the animals

The family which set up a wildlife park on the Isle of Wight 44 years ago is "devastated" the site has closed.

The Seaview Wildlife Park closed on Sunday and director Lorraine Adams said: "We have put our heart and souls in to this park".

It opened in 1971 by Lorraine's parents Peter, who passed away last year, and Margaret, 82, who still works seven days a week at the attraction.

Ms Adams, who runs the park with her brother, blamed increasing legislation.

'Going out on high'

She said: "It was my father's vision 44 years ago and what a beautiful, beautiful vision he had.

"He created it from a field which was cattle grazing.

Image copyright Seaview Wildlife Encounters Image caption The announcement to close the park was posted on Facebook as a message from park mascot Dippy the penguin

"We have worked as a family unit to grow this beautiful park as a tourist attraction.

"What is forcing us out is an increasing amount of legislation."

She said the business suffers as there is no income for six months a year.

'Up close and personal'

The park is home to donkeys, alpacas, penguins, otters, wallabies and others. It closed for the final time on Sunday.

Ms Adams said: "The moment I walk down in the morning the animals react and respond to you which makes it all worth it.

"I think that's why this park has been so popular as it is so up close and personal.

Image copyright Seaview Wildlife Encounter Image caption All the animals will be rehoused elsewhere and Lorraine Adams said a closure plan was in place

"We have to make sure the animals go to the best possible collections.

"We feel devastated, the family is completely devastated. We have put our hearts and souls in to this park.

"We have had the most fantastic team this year, it feels we are going out on a high."