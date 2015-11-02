Man charged after 'knife threat' in Portsmouth shop

Image caption Shoppers were evacuated and an area was cordoned off

A man has appeared in court charged over an incident in which people were threatened with a knife in a shop.

A 20-year-old was arrested after armed police surrounded the Virgin Media shop off Commercial Road, in Portsmouth, shortly after 12:00 GMT on Saturday.

The man was remanded in custody at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court to appear at the city crown court on 4 December.

He is charged with threatening people with a knife, affray and assaulting a man by throwing an alcohol gel bottle.

A man in his 40s was injured during the incident after being hit by the bottle, Hampshire Constabulary said.