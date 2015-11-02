Carewatch Hampshire South home care agency rated 'inadequate'

Image copyright Thinkstock

A home care agency in Hampshire has been rated "inadequate" by inspectors due to "widespread shortfalls".

Carewatch Hampshire South, based in Chandlers Ford, has been placed in special measures following the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection.

It found the service was understaffed and a "significant number" of home visits were missed, which meant some people went without food and drinks.

People were not always treated with dignity, and staff were "often rude".

The service provides care to more than 500 people, including dementia patients, living in their own homes in the county.

September's inspection saw one senior staff member admit employing "unsuitable" staff.

The report, published on 29 October, said people were put at risk, and in one case someone went without care for 26 hours.

Appropriate arrangements were not in place to handle and administer medicines safely, and 71 staff had not updated their medication awareness training, the report stated.

In April 2015, the provider merged two of its offices which staff, relatives and healthcare professionals said had a "significantly negative impact on the organisation, coordination and care people received", inspectors found.

Staff 'frightened'

One relative also described the care plans and risk assessments as being "so out of date it's a joke".

"The culture of the service was chaotic, unorganised and lacked strong leadership and direction," the report said.

It added staff were "frightened" and did not want to speak to inspectors "due to fear of being punished by senior members of staff".

In a statement, Carewatch said it had "experienced challenges originating from the difficulties in recruiting staff locally".

It added it was working with CQC and the local authority to resolve the issues identified "as quickly as possible".

"We have already created a new branch structure and continue to recruit in the area to boost staff numbers, particularly front line care and support workers."