Girl, 12, hit by Hampshire police car in Fareham
- 2 November 2015
A 12-year-old girl has been injured after being hit by a police car in Hampshire.
The vehicle, which was responding to an incident and had its siren and blue lights on, hit the girl on Gosport Road, Fareham just after 16:00 GMT, police said.
It is believed she suffered non-life threatening head injuries and was taken to hospital.
The force said officers from the road policing unit were investigating.