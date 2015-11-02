Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Girl, 12, hit by Hampshire police car in Fareham

Police and ambulance presence on Gosport Road in Fareham

A 12-year-old girl has been injured after being hit by a police car in Hampshire.

The vehicle, which was responding to an incident and had its siren and blue lights on, hit the girl on Gosport Road, Fareham just after 16:00 GMT, police said.

It is believed she suffered non-life threatening head injuries and was taken to hospital.

The force said officers from the road policing unit were investigating.
