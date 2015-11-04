Fort Victoria Marine Aquarium on Isle of Wight closes to public

Image copyright Google Image caption The aquarium was one of the attractions at the Isle of Wight Council-owned Fort Victoria complex

An Isle of Wight tourist attraction is to close after 31 years in business.

Fort Victoria Marine Aquarium has blamed rising costs and zoo licensing regulation for the decision.

It also said it was unable to increase the size of its premises and faced stiff competition from large aquariums on the mainland, with no compensating increase in visitor numbers.

It follows the recent closures of Coleman's Park Farm and the Seaview Wildlife Park on the Island.

The aquarium tanks are built into arches in a Victorian military fort at Yarmouth.

'Complicated mix'

It specialised in displaying native fish and invertebrate life found around the Isle of Wight.

The attraction's statement said the decision to close was made with "extreme regret".

"A complicated mix of factors including inexorably rising costs and zoo licensing regulation (designed with big zoos in mind), with no corresponding increase in visitor numbers have combined to make the Aquarium no longer viable."

The Seaview Wildlife Park closed on Sunday, also blaming an increasing amount of regulation for zoos.

David Thornton, of Visit Isle of Wight, described the closure decision as symptomatic of an "evolution" in the tastes of visitors to the island.

"There has been an explosion in different types of experiences - everything from zorbing to fossil hunting.

"It's more diverse and those attractions that are perhaps more passive and less distinctive are going to find it hard to sustain themselves."