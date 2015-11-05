Scoot Ferries launches new Isle of Wight to Portsmouth foot passenger service

Image copyright Scoot Ferries Image caption Scoot Ferries runs the new service from Trinity Landing in Cowes to Portsmouth's Millennium Pontoon

A new foot passenger service between the Isle of Wight and Portsmouth has been launched.

Island based-firm Scoot Ferries started running a service between Yarmouth on the island and Lymington in the New Forest in September.

Now it has started a second service from Trinity Landing in Cowes to Portsmouth's Millennium Pontoon.

Chief executive Zoë Ombler said the new service was launching two years ahead of schedule.

A service between Cowes and Hamble is also due to start in 2016.

There is also a shuttle between Town Quay, Cowes and East Cowes, giving passengers an option to use the chain ferry service, which has been running since 1859.

Protests about the introduction of a charge were staged at the end of last year, but passengers will have to pay up to 70p for a return journey from 20 July.