Solent Gateway to run Marchwood Military Port

Image copyright Gillian Thomas Image caption Solent Gateway said it wanted to attract businesses to the port and create more jobs

A private company has been awarded a 35-year contract to run one of the UK's busiest military ports.

Solent Gateway will take over the running of Marchwood Military Port near Southampton from April 2016, the Ministry of Defence said.

The firm, a new venture between ferry and port operator David MacBrayne and logistics firm GBA, says the 225-acre site has potential for job creation.

The port has been used for the movement of troops and equipment since 1943.

'Community consultation'

Martin Dorchester, chief executive of David MacBrayne, said: "Marchwood presents significant opportunities for additional commercial development.

"We are committed to safeguarding existing jobs on the site and over time, and with full community consultation create more jobs as our plans for the site develop."

GBA managing director Capt Sam Judah said: "We will be using all our expertise and experience to ensure that existing services are delivered to the highest standard to maintain defence capabilities.

"We furthermore look forward to attracting complementary business to grow the port with opportunity to create additional employment in the area to boost both the local and national economy."

Marchwood Military Port

The port was built in 1943 to support the D-Day landings

It is a base for the Royal Fleet Auxiliary, which provides support to the Royal Navy

The port has three jetties - Falklands, Mulberry and Gunwharf

It was used to transport troops and equipment during the Falklands War

The site has a railway network for transporting freight