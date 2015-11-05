Ex-teacher Lloyd Dennis jailed for abusing two boys

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Lloyd Dennis taught at Bishop's Waltham Junior School and Cadland Primary in the New Forest

A former primary school teacher has been jailed for 15 years for sexually assaulting two boys.

Lloyd Dennis, from Eastleigh, admitted 12 sexual offences against the boys who were not his pupils.

He also pleaded guilty to seven charges relating to indecent images of children and one count of extreme pornography.

Dennis, 33, was described at Southampton Crown Court by Judge Peter Henry as posing "a high risk to young children".

The Sopwith Road resident taught at Bishop's Waltham Junior School and Cadland Primary in the New Forest.

Judge Henry said: "I accept that there is no suggestion here that you have sexually abused young pupils but nonetheless it's deeply troubling that you should obtain such a position."

The offences occurred between September 2013 and November 2014.