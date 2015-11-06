Passenger dies in 4x4 crash at Passmore

From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on Hollywater Road near the junction of Lynchborough Road

A passenger in a 4x4 vehicle has died after it left a Hampshire road and hit a tree.

The crash happened on Hollywater Road in Passfield shortly before 07:30 GMT. A 29-year-old man from Romania was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 22-year-old man from Poland, was taken to the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guilford with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.