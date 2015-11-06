Passenger dies in 4x4 crash at Passmore
- 6 November 2015
A passenger in a 4x4 vehicle has died after it left a Hampshire road and hit a tree.
The crash happened on Hollywater Road in Passfield shortly before 07:30 GMT. A 29-year-old man from Romania was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver, a 22-year-old man from Poland, was taken to the Royal Surrey County Hospital in Guilford with non-life threatening injuries.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.