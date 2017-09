Image copyright Tgtrains Image caption There are no reports of injuries said South West Trains

Rail passengers in Hampshire and Surrey faced "major disruption" after a train hit a car at a level crossing.

The empty car was struck on the line at Liss in Hampshire on Friday evening with services between Petersfield and Haslemere suspended in both directions.

South West Trains said there were "no reported injuries to anyone on board the train".

Disruption lasted until 23:00 and emergency services took care of the 20 passengers and staff involved.