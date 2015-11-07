Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Man found dead in Yateley 'six hours after crash'

A man has been found dead in a car police believe may have been involved in a crash six hours earlier.

The 20-year-old's body was discovered in a Peugeot 106 in Yateley, Hampshire, at 08:00 GMT.

Police said it was thought the car had been involved in a "traffic incident" at about 02:00 in Cricket Hill Lane, at the junction with Carrick Road.

The car was found in undergrowth nearby. Officers said someone had reported hearing a bang.

Hampshire Constabulary said the man's next of kin had been informed but formal identification was yet to take place.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

