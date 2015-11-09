Yateley crash: Luke Rogers, 20, named as man found 'six hours after crash'

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the Peugeot was believed to have been involved in a traffic incident in Cricket Hill Lane

A man who may have lain dead in a crashed car for up to six hours has been named by police.

Luke Rogers, 20, was found in a Peugeot 106 in Yateley, Hampshire, by a resident at 08:00 GMT on Saturday.

People living nearby told police they heard a loud bang at about 02:00 but failed to report the noise.

The car was found in undergrowth in Cricket Hill Lane, at the junction with Carrick Road. Police said they arrived within 30 minutes of being called.

Mr Rogers lived in Cricket Hill Lane.