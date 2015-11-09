Southampton City Council may lose 182 jobs as part of £39m budget cuts

Image copyright Andrew McDonald

Southampton City Council has warned that up to 182 jobs are at risk as it struggles find £39m in savings.

The authority said decisions on where the cuts would fall had to be made by the end of the 2016/17 financial year.

The council's cabinet member for resources, Mark Chaloner, described the latest savings as "the most significant cuts yet".

He said the council had already shaved almost £85m from its budget over the last five years.

Mr Chaloner added: "It will have an impact, but we are doing our best to minimise it.

"The council is facing its biggest ever financial challenge."

A public consultation on the plans is to launch on 19 November.

The council employs 3,566 people, excluding school staff.