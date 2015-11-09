Southampton City Council may lose 182 jobs as part of £39m budget cuts
Southampton City Council has warned that up to 182 jobs are at risk as it struggles find £39m in savings.
The authority said decisions on where the cuts would fall had to be made by the end of the 2016/17 financial year.
The council's cabinet member for resources, Mark Chaloner, described the latest savings as "the most significant cuts yet".
He said the council had already shaved almost £85m from its budget over the last five years.
Mr Chaloner added: "It will have an impact, but we are doing our best to minimise it.
"The council is facing its biggest ever financial challenge."
A public consultation on the plans is to launch on 19 November.
The council employs 3,566 people, excluding school staff.