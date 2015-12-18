Image copyright Hampshire Police Image caption The shop will have to cease trading until 18 March

A shop selling legal highs has been closed by police after reports of crime and anti-social behaviour.

Magistrates earlier granted a temporary order against the Hed High shop in Stockbridge Road, Winchester, forcing it to shut its doors for three months.

The application was made at Southampton Magistrates' Court by Hampshire Constabulary and the city council.

The county's police and crime commissioner Simon Hayes said he was "very pleased" with the decision.

The shop will have to cease trading until 18 March and any breaches of the order could be treated as a criminal offence.