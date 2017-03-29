Image copyright Google Image caption Detectives have been investigating the property in Forton Road where the baby was found

A baby has died after two people were arrested on suspicion of the child's attempted murder.

The three-week-old was taken from a property in Gosport to hospital in a "serious condition" on 21 March.

A man and woman in their twenties were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and bailed until September.

The baby died at Queen Alexandra Hospital and police say they are not currently treating it as a murder investigation.

Detectives from Hampshire Constabulary have been at a property where the baby was found in Forton Road trying to determine how they were hurt.

A spokesman said the investigation is ongoing and a post-mortem will take place "in due course".

Police also confirmed no further arrests or re-arrests had been made since the death of the child on 28 March.

A spokesperson for the force also refused to reveal the gender of the baby.