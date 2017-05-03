Hampshire & Isle of Wight

Murder probe after 'balcony fall' death in Southampton

Police car at the scene on Canute Road
Image caption Officers were called to Atlantis Court in Canute Road on Monday afternoon

A murder inquiry has been launched after a woman was found dead after reportedly falling from a balcony.

The 37-year-old's body was discovered close to Ocean Village, Southampton, at about 16:30 BST on Monday.

Officers are investigating and a cordon has been set up near Atlantis Court in Canute Road, Hampshire Constabulary said.

A 61-year-old man from the city has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Police have been granted a 12-hour extension to question the suspect which will last until 23:00 on Wednesday.
Image caption A cordon has been set up while investigations take place

