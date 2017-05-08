Hampshire & Isle of Wight

New Forest thatched house destroyed by fire

Image caption The fire spread throughout both floors and the roof of the thatched home

A fire has gutted a large thatched house in the New Forest.

The blaze broke out in the rural detached property in The Common, Damerham, shortly before 16:30 BST on Sunday.

It took more than 80 firefighters from Hampshire and Dorset Fire and Rescue Services more than eight hours to bring it under control.

Fire crews remain at the scene dealing with hot spots. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue said the no-one was hurt in the blaze.

Image caption Nearly 100 firefighters were sent to the house to tackle the blaze
Image caption The entire roof of the house was destroyed in the blaze

