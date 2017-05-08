Fatal Ferrari crash driver to face charge
- 8 May 2017
The driver of a Ferrari F50 that crashed and killed his 13-year-old passenger is to face a charge of causing death by careless driving.
Alexander Worth, from Kings Worthy, died in the crash on Hook Road at North Warnborough, near Hook, on 26 August 2016.
Hampshire Constabulary said the 38-year-old man from Surrey had previously voluntarily attended an interview.
He is due to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates Court on 6 June.