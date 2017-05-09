Andover temporary swimming pool 'to open in August'

Image copyright Test Valley Borough Council Image caption The temporary pool is due to be in place for 23 months

A temporary public swimming pool is due to be opened in Hampshire, following protests from campaigners.

The current pool and sports hall in Andover shut in March with a new £16m complex not due to open until 2019.

Campaigners had criticised closing the centre without providing any temporary facilities, as the alternatives were located about 20 miles (32km) away.

Test Valley Borough Council has now approved plans for a 25m temporary pool to open in August.

The temporary pool in Shepherds Spring Lane, would then remain open until the new centre was operational, the council's corporate director, Andrew Ferrier, said.

"I am sorry that people will experience disruption to their swimming activities while the temporary pool is built," he added.

In the meantime pool users will have to travel to either Romsey or Basingstoke to use alternative public facilities.