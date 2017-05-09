British holiday rep injured in Portugal acid attack
A British holiday rep who was doused with acid at a resort in Portugal's Algarve has been taken to hospital with extensive burns.
Eleanor Chessell was working at the four-star Alvor Baia Hotel when the corrosive substance was thrown at her.
The 28-year-old, from the Isle of Wight, has been transferred to a specialist burns unit in Lisbon.
Hampshire police said it was supporting Ms Chessell's family following the assault on Saturday.
Holiday firm Tui, parent company for Thomson and First Choice, confirmed one of its reps had been involved in a "serious incident" in Portugal.
In a statement, it said: "Our resort team are fully supporting our colleague and are co-operating with the investigation currently taking place."
Police in Portugal are not reported to have made any arrests so far.
A Foreign Office spokesman said: "We have offered assistance to a British woman who is being treated in hospital in Lisbon following an incident in Alvor."