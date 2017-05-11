Aldershot runners' deaths: No review of Michael Casey's jail term

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Lucy Pygott (left), 17, and Stacey Burrows, 16, were members of of Aldershot, Farnham and District Athletic Club

The sentence handed to a soldier who was over the alcohol limit and speeding when he killed two teenage athletes will not be reviewed, it has emerged.

Stacey Burrows, 16, and Lucy Pygott, 17, were killed while on a training run in Aldershot, Hampshire, on 8 November.

Michael Casey was sentenced to six years in April - he admitted causing their deaths by dangerous driving.

The Attorney General's Office said the sentence would not be referred to the Court of Appeal.

Explaining his decision, Solicitor General Robert Buckland said he "did not believe the sentence would be increased because it was in line with sentencing guidelines".

Image copyright PA Image caption Michael Casey's six-year jail term means he could be released on licence after three years

A spokesperson for the Attorney General's Office said the Solicitor General offered "his sincerest condolences to the families of Lucy Pygott and Stacey Burrows".

Casey, who pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death by dangerous driving at Winchester Crown Court, was also disqualified from driving for 10 years.

His six-year jail term means he could be released on licence after three years.

The girls, who were members of Aldershot, Farnham and District Athletic Club, were warming up for an evening run when they were hit by Casey's Ford Focus in Queen's Avenue.

Lucy, who was from Hartley Wintney, Hampshire, had won a 3,000m bronze medal at the European Youth Championships in July.

Stacey, from Farnborough, was the Hampshire under-17 3,000m champion.