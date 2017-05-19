Southampton Crown Court custody officer 'loses fingers in attack'

Image copyright Colin Smith Image caption The alleged attack on the prisoner custody officer happened at Southampton Crown Court

A custody officer has suffered the partial loss of two fingers after an alleged attack by a defendant in court.

The man suffered severe injuries to his hand at Southampton Crown Court on Monday, Hampshire Constabulary said.

It added it was investigating but no arrests had been made.

A crowdfunding page has been set up to help raise cash for the man who is expected to be "incapacitated for some time", and had raised almost £1,500 by Friday.

Neil Harmston - a colleague and friend of the victim - set up the appeal and described his colleague's injuries as "appalling".

He said they were the result of a custody cell door being "kicked shut on his hand".

He added it was a "particularly difficult time" for the alleged victim as his partner is due to give birth to their child.

GEOAmey, which provides prison escort and custody services in England, said it was also investigating.