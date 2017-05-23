Baby found dead in Aldershot park 'up to six days old'

Image caption Police were called to Manor Park on Friday afternoon

A newborn baby whose body was found in a park may have been there for up to six days, police have said.

The girl's remains were found in Manor Park, Church Hill, in Aldershot on Friday afternoon.

Detectives said they believed "Baby M" may have been delivered under a nearby oak tree and then taken into the park some time between Sunday 14 May and the following Tuesday.

Police said they were "extremely concerned" for the mother's welfare.

Image caption Flowers have been left at the gates of the park

Making a renewed appeal to her, Ch Insp Debbie Brooks said: "I know this must be a very distressing time for you, but please contact us on 101 or go to a hospital."

Det Supt Darren Rawlings said the mother needed "medical attention, care and support".

He said police officers would continue to patrol Manor Park to speak to potential witnesses.

The force has also appealed to any friends, relatives or healthcare workers with information to come forward.

A post-mortem examination has taken place, but no details of how Baby M died have been released.

A memorial service for the child was held in the park on Sunday.