North Wales pair charged with Southampton stab murder

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Shkelzen Dauti died in hospital after being found stabbed on 11 March

Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who was found in a street with a stab wound to the chest.

Shkelzen "Genny" Dauti, 21, from Albania, died in hospital after being found in Gilpin Close, Southampton, in the early hours of Saturday 11 March.

Christopher Jones, 27, of Denbigh, and Lee Marc Williams, also 27, of Lixwm Village, Flintshire, have both been charged with murder.

They are due before Southampton magistrates on Friday.