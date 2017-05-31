Man's body found in Asda car park in Totton

Image copyright Burgess Von Thunen Image caption Police were called to Asda in Totton at 02:20 BST

A man's body has been found in a supermarket car park in Hampshire.

Police were called to Asda in Maynard Road, Totton, at 02:20 BST and set up a cordon in the car park.

The man is believed to have been in his 30s and officers confirmed they were not treating his death as suspicious. A file is being prepared for the coroner.

The store opened as normal at 07:00 BST and police have been allowing customers to use the areas of the car park outside of the cordon.

