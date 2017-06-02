M27 two hour-long delays expected following crash

Image copyright David Dixon Image caption The crash has happened between junction 11 and junction 12 and is causing delays of over two hours

A crash has caused delays of more than two hours on the M27 near Portsmouth.

A car flipped onto its roof in the middle lane of the westbound motorway some time after 06:30 BST.

All lanes between junction 11 for Fareham and junction 12 for Portsmouth have reopened and traffic is "trickling through".

Motorists have been told to avoid the area and long delays are building up on the A27 for Hilsea as people seek alternative routes to avoid the queues.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved and whether anyone has been injured.