Southampton NHS trust 'improves substantially' says report

From the section

Image copyright UHS NHS Foundation Trust Image caption Chief executive Fiona Dalton was described as an "outstanding change agent"

An "inspirational" chief executive has been praised for leading "substantial improvements" at an NHS trust.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has rated the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust as "good", after a report in 2015 which found it "required improvement".

The CQC highlighted chief executive Fiona Dalton's regular lunches with patients to gather feedback.

It said leadership and critical care at the trust were "outstanding".

Image caption The CQC said the trust was running a deficit of £9.8m

CQC inspectors, who visited in January and February, said overseas recruitment had eased a previous "substantial" shortage of nurses.

The trust was running a £9.8m deficit, the report said. although improvement goals were "achievable financially".

Ms Dalton, who has been in post since November 2013, said the report was a tribute to "hard-working" staff.