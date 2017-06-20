Hampshire free-runner Nye Newman died from head injuries

Image copyright PA Image caption Nye Newman died in an accident in Paris on New Year's Day

A free-runner died of "catastrophic" head injuries after he stuck his head out of a Paris Metro to take a selfie.

An inquest heard Nye "Frankie" Newman, 17, from Aldershot, Hampshire, travelled with his girlfriend and a group of friends to the French capital.

They were on a train to the Eiffel Tower for the New Year's Eve fireworks when Nye climbed up between two carriages and was struck by an object.

Coroner Andrew Bradley recorded a verdict of accidental death.

Image copyright BrewmanParkour

Basingstoke Coroner's Court heard Nye had climbed up after a French boy called Nino, 15, who they were staying with, undid the lock for the carriages with a skeleton key.

Nye, whose full name was Aneuryn Francis Newman, was struck when he popped his head up for a moment, Mr Bradley told the court.

Friend Joel Alvey-Taylor said the group had drunk vodka and orange drinks earlier but did not think Nye was drunk.

He said: "I saw Nye was messing about, I saw him going out of the carriageway, we were all telling him to get back down but he didn't."

Image copyright BremanParkour Image caption Mr Newman visited Hong Kong and China in 2016

Nye's mother, Deborah Newman, had last communicated with her son earlier that day when she sent him a Facebook message saying: "I love you and be careful."

He replied he was "having a great time".

She said that Nye's girlfriend, Nicole Tunnell later called her and was hysterical as she told her Nye had been hurt.

Mrs Newman travelled to Paris the next day to find Nye was being kept alive by a life support machine. Doctors said he would not survive and the machine was switched off.

'Heartbroken'

Nye worked as a coach for the sport of free running, which is running and acrobatics in an urban environment.

Mr Bradley said Nye died of head injuries and added: "It's desperate, he died doing what he wanted to do, as difficult as it is, he was a happier boy for having done it."

In a statement Nye's family said: "We are heartbroken by the loss of our beloved son, grandson, brother, cousin and nephew.

"Nye's was an extraordinary young life which touched so many."