Motorcyclist killed in Newport crash
- 22 June 2017
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 30-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Newport on the Isle of Wight.
The man was killed when his motorcycle was in collision with a dark blue Volkswagen Beetle.
The crash happened on Corf Road, Shalfleet at about 17:50 BST on Wednesday, Hampshire Constabulary said.
The biker, from Cowes, died at the scene. The car driver, a 62-year-old man, was uninjured. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.