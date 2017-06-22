Motorcyclist killed in Newport crash

A 30-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car in Newport on the Isle of Wight.

The man was killed when his motorcycle was in collision with a dark blue Volkswagen Beetle.

The crash happened on Corf Road, Shalfleet at about 17:50 BST on Wednesday, Hampshire Constabulary said.

The biker, from Cowes, died at the scene. The car driver, a 62-year-old man, was uninjured. Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.