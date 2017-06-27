North Warnborough fatal Ferrari crash driver in court

Image caption The Ferrari sports car crashed on an access road linking Newlyns and Lodge Farms

A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death by careless driving of a 13-year-old boy who died when a Ferrari sports car he was in crashed.

Alexander Worth was killed in the crash on an access road between Newlyns and Lodge Farms at North Warnborough.

Matthew Cobden, of Long Lodge Drive, Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, appeared at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court.

He only spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address.

Alexander, from Kings Worthy, died when the car crashed into fencing in August.

The court heard Mr Cobden, 38, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the crash. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Speaking to Alexander's family, District Judge Philip Gillibrand, said: "Can I express my sympathy to you? I lost my brother in a road traffic accident.

"I am afraid I could not face the hearing. I think you are very courageous, I offer my sympathies and also for your future."

Mr Cobden has been given unconditional bail and the case has been referred to Winchester Crown Court for 26 July.