Man's body found in Solent off Isle of Wight

Image copyright ESA/NASA Image caption The coastguard said the body was found about 10 miles south of the Needles

A man's body has been found in the Solent off the Isle of Wight.

The body, discovered about 10 miles off the south-west coast of the island, was reported by the coastguard to police on Wednesday at about 13:45 BST.

Hampshire police said the death of the man in his 40s was being treated as "unexplained".

The force said officers were working to identify the man and a file was being prepared for the coroner.