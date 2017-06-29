Man's body found in Solent off Isle of Wight
A man's body has been found in the Solent off the Isle of Wight.
The body, discovered about 10 miles off the south-west coast of the island, was reported by the coastguard to police on Wednesday at about 13:45 BST.
Hampshire police said the death of the man in his 40s was being treated as "unexplained".
The force said officers were working to identify the man and a file was being prepared for the coroner.