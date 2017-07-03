Nick Medlin death: Man admits manslaughter

From the section

Image copyright PA Image caption Nick Medlin, 57, died at the scene outside the Rose Inn pub in Pier Street, Ventnor

A man has admitted killing an off-duty prison officer on a night out in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Nick Medlin, 57, died at the scene outside the Rose Inn pub in Pier Street, Ventnor, on the Isle of Wight.

Michael Hudson, 32, of no fixed address, admitted manslaughter at a hearing at Winchester Crown Court.

Mr Medlin, a father of two from Ventnor, worked at HMP Parkhurst and played bass in a punk band called Manufactured Romance.

A statement released by his family following his death said they were "completely devastated and totally heartbroken".

Hudson is due to be sentenced later.