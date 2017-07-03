Nadine Burden death: Woman denies Portsmouth stab murder
- 3 July 2017
A woman has pleaded not guilty to the murder of another woman who was found stabbed at home.
Nadine Burden, 36, died at the scene in Toronto Road, Portsmouth, on 28 January.
Victoria Arthur, 44, of Milton Road, Portsmouth, was remanded in custody by a judge at Winchester Crown Court.
She is due to stand trial on 4 October with Julie Palmer, 53, of Westminster Place, who denied assisting an offender at a previous hearing.