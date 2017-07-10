Man found dead after Bishopstoke house fire

Image copyright Google Image caption Crews were called to the property in Escombe Road early on Saturday morning

A man has been found dead following a fire in Hampshire.

Emergency crews were called to the terraced house in Escombe Road, Bishopstoke, shortly after 06:50 BST on Saturday and were told someone was believed to be inside.

The fire service said the blaze on the first floor was out by 08:15 BST but the man, who was in his 70s, had died.

Police said they were not treating the fire as suspicious and a file was being prepared for the coroner.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: "Sadly a man died in the property and nobody else was believed to be in the house.

"We are working with our colleagues at Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service to investigate the circumstances of the fire, but we do not believe these to be suspicious at the current time."

Fire service area manager Howard Watts said: "Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time."