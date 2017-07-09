Man charged with murder over stabbing in Eastleigh
- 9 July 2017
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
A man has been charged with murder after a 22-year-old was stabbed to death.
Alex Woods was found with stab wounds on Scott Road, Eastleigh, on 6 July.
Andi Leigh Edwards, 36, has been remanded to appear before Southampton Magistrates Court on Monday.
Hampshire Constabulary said a 51-year-old woman, also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released from custody but remains under investigation.