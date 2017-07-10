Fire breaks out near Hythe ferry pier

Image copyright Caryll Young

More than 50 firefighters tackled a blaze close to a ferry pier in Hampshire.

Crews were called to a garage that was on fire near Hythe Pier just after 05:30 BST, the fire service said.

People living close to the scene were advised to keep their windows and doors shut.

Prospect Place, where the garage is situated, was shut during the blaze, although the ferry service from the pier was unaffected.

An investigation into the cause is under way.

On its Facebook page, Hythe Garage said it had lost many "essential tools and equipment" in the fire but added the premises were shut at the time and no-one was hurt.

"We must suspend our work for now until the site is declared safe and we can then review our options," it said.

It apologised to affected customers and thanked people for the "huge number of supportive messages and calls" it had received.

The pier, which is home to the world's oldest pier train - according to Guinness World Records, opened in 1881.

Image copyright Caryll Young Image caption The Hythe Ferry service from the pier is running