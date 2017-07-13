Man arrested over Farnborough double police assault
- 13 July 2017
- From the section Hampshire & Isle of Wight
-
These are external links and will open in a new window
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested after two police officers were assaulted in Hampshire.
The pair were injured while attending a "domestic assault" in Merlin Road, Farnborough, at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday, police said.
Both police officers were taken to hospital, one suffered a cut to his shoulder, the other a cut to his hand.
Hampshire Constabulary said a 32-year-old man from Farnborough is in custody on suspicion of GBH and drug offences.