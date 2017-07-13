Man arrested over Farnborough double police assault

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers found a man holding a knife when they arrived at the address, police said

A man has been arrested after two police officers were assaulted in Hampshire.

The pair were injured while attending a "domestic assault" in Merlin Road, Farnborough, at about 17:00 BST on Wednesday, police said.

Both police officers were taken to hospital, one suffered a cut to his shoulder, the other a cut to his hand.

Hampshire Constabulary said a 32-year-old man from Farnborough is in custody on suspicion of GBH and drug offences.