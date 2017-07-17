Romsey solar farm proposal approved at Hive Energy HQ

Image copyright Hive Energy Image caption Planning permission has been granted for the 72-hectare solar farm on land surrounding Hive Energy's headquarters

Plans for a solar farm close to the headquarters of an energy firm have been approved.

The 40MW park will be built on land at Woodington Farm, near Romsey, which surrounds Hive Energy's head office.

Test Valley Borough Council granted permission for the park for 25 years subject to a number of conditions, including the restoration of the site to its original state.

The project will be built next summer, Hive Energy said.

The 72-hectare (178-acre) park is expected to supply energy to about 9,100 homes.

Its closeness to Hive Energy's head office will allow the latest solar and storage technologies to be tested, the firm said.

"A biodiversity management plan will be put in place for the 25 year life-span of the solar park," it added.

"This will see the development of conservation areas within the site alongside sheep grazing, wildflower seeding and the planting of new trees and hedgerows to encourage birds, bats and insects."