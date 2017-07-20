Robert Higgins: Ex-Saints coach faces child abuse charges

From the section

Image caption Bob Higgins has been charged with 65 counts of indecent assault

A former Southampton Football Club youth coach has appeared in court facing historical child abuse offences.

Robert Higgins appeared at Southampton Magistrates' Court charged with 65 counts of indecent assault against 23 boys all aged under 17.

The court heard the alleged offences date from between 1970 and 1996.

Mr Higgins, 64, of Litchfield Road, Southampton, spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and address during the hearing.

He was given unconditional bail until a hearing at Winchester Crown Court on 16 August.