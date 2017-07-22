Two face rape and slavery charges in Southampton

Two men are facing rape and slavery charges after a woman was allegedly assaulted at a house in Southampton.

Twelve men were arrested on Tuesday after the 19-year-old was allegedly repeatedly raped at the property between 9 and 18 July.

A 49-year-old man from Southampton has been charged with two counts of rape and two offences under the Modern Day Slavery Act.

A 42-year-old man, also from the city, is facing two counts of rape.

The pair are due before Southampton magistrates.

Six of the arrested men have been released while inquiries continue. The remaining four have been released with no further action.