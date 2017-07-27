Hampshire care home Ashley Manor goes into administration

Image caption Home resident Ivy Shafe said it was "hard to accept" she would have to leave

Residents at a nursing home which inspectors had described as dirty and unsafe have been given 28 days to leave after it went into administration.

The 45-capacity Ashley Manor Nursing Home in Shedfield, Hampshire, has 18 residents.

Administrator RSM said the business would close on 31 August and it would work to find suitable alternative accommodation.

Resident Ivy Shafe, 95, said she was "very distressed" at having to leave.

She said: "I've been very happy here, they're lovely people. It's very hard to accept."

Image copyright Google Image caption Ashley Manor's residents have been told they must move out within a month

Ashley Manor's most recent CQC report found it "requires improvement" but in September 2015 it was placed in special measures after inspectors described it as dirty, unsafe and uncaring.

It was taken out of special measures in August last year.

Hampshire County Council said it was advised of the closure "at very short notice".

A spokesman said: "Each family is being allocated a dedicated social worker and we have begun detailed discussions with each individual resident about their care needs and preferences in order to source suitable alternative accommodation for them.

"While we look for new homes, residents will continue to be cared for in Ashley Manor with the care overseen by our dedicated county council care team.

"This is a very worrying time for all those involved and we are taking every possible step to manage the situation sensitively and minimise distress for those affected."