Arson suspected over fire near Hythe Pier

A fire that gutted a garage close to a ferry pier in Hampshire was started deliberately, police believe.

More than 50 firefighters tackled the blaze at the garage near Hythe Pier on 10 July.

Hampshire Police has released CCTV of three men who were on the pier at about 05:30 BST when the fire started.

A police spokeswoman said: "We are trying to trace the men in the CCTV image as they may have information that could help with our investigation."

On its Facebook page, Hythe Garage said it had lost many "essential tools and equipment" in the fire.

The pier, which is home to the world's oldest pier train, according to Guinness World Records, opened in 1881.

The ferry service from the pier was unaffected and no-one was injured.

Image copyright Hampshire Police Image caption Three men were seen on the pier when the fire started

Image copyright HFRS Image caption The garage was badly damaged by the blaze