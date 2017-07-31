Southampton stab inquiry police hunt group of five

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police want to identify a group pictured on CCTV just before the attack

Detectives investigating a stabbing in which a man suffered a severed neck artery have released images of a group they want to trace.

The 29-year-old victim was attacked in Commercial Road, Southampton, shortly after midnight on 22 July.

Police said his life may have been saved by an officer who gave first aid.

Hampshire Constabulary said at least two people were believed to have carried out the street assault outside the Encore pub.

Image copyright Hampshire Constabulary Image caption Police want to trace a man pictured on CCTV (right) after a man suffered a life-threatening puncture wound to his neck

The force said it was called at 00:56 BST to a report of men fighting.

Det Insp Adam Edwards said: "The puncture wound could well have been fatal had it not been for the actions of one of our officers at the scene."

He said the victim was recovering well from emergency surgery at Southampton General Hospital.

Police have released an image of a man who is thought to be among a group of five individuals who were pictured on CCTV in nearby Bedford Place shortly before the assault.