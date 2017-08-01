Cannons, anchors and skull found during Portsmouth dredging

Image copyright MOD Image caption Eight cannons were found during the dredging work

More than 20,000 items ranging from a human skull to shoes and sea mines have been discovered during dredging work in Portsmouth Harbour.

The work has been carried out to deepen and widen a four-mile (7km) channel to allow the the navy's new 65,000-tonne aircraft carriers to dock.

It also uncovered eight cannons, an aircraft engine and 36 anchors.

A German sea mine and five bombs uncovered caused major disruption to the area while each was made safe.

The devices, found on the seabed, were towed out to sea and detonated by the Royal Navy's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

Image copyright MOD Image caption A total of 36 anchors were found during the work, along with a skull

Image copyright MOD Image caption A military aircraft engine was among the finds

The human skull has been passed to police in Portsmouth.

Other items, including bottles, plates and ceramics have been passed to archaeologists at Wessex Archaeology for study.

The dredging, which started in September 2015, was carried out to allow HMS Queen Elizabeth - due to arrive later this year - and its sister ship, Prince of Wales, to be based at Portsmouth Naval Base.

The MoD said specialist dredging vessels have removed 3,200,000 cubic metres of sediment - the equivalent to 12,800 Olympic swimming pools.

Image copyright MOD Image caption A number of WW2 fuse caps were also found